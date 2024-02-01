News & Insights

UK parliament approves legislation on constitutional status of Northern Ireland

Credit: REUTERS/UK PARLIAMENT/MARIA UNGER

February 01, 2024 — 08:53 am EST

Written by William James and Andrew MacAskill for Reuters ->

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's parliament voted in favour of revamping Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, helping pave the way for the return of the region's power-sharing government for the first time in almost two years.

Lawmakers in the House of Commons approved, without a formal vote, the changes that reaffirm Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom and mean ministers will be under a legal requirement to assess whether any new legislation could impact trade between Northern Ireland and Britain.

Northern Ireland has been without a devolved government after the Democratic Unionist Party walked out in protest over post-Brexit trade rules, which it said created barriers with the rest of the United Kingdom and undermined Northern Ireland's place in it.

(Reporting by William James and Andrew MacAskill)

((Andrew.MacAskill@thomsonreuters.com; +447818584430; Reuters Messaging: andrew.macaskill@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.