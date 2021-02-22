UK panel says Allied Universal made 245 pence highest bid for G4S as auction ends

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Allied Universal made the highest bid in an auction to decide the buyer of Britain's G4S GFS.L, the UK takeover panel said on Monday, after rival Canada's GardaWorld said its current offer was final.

The UK takeover panel said the auction, called to conclude months of shareholder lobbying by either side, said Allied bid 245 pence per share compared to GardaWorld's 235 pence.

Shares of G4S dropped 10% to 242.5 pence by 0855 GMT.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

