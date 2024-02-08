News & Insights

UK packaging firm Mondi mulls possible offer for rival DS Smith

February 08, 2024 — 05:32 am EST

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - British packaging group DS Smith SMDS.L said on Thursday that its larger rival Mondi MNDI.L was considering making a buyout offer for the company, but added it had not received a proposal.

DS Smith had a market value of about 3.86 billion pounds ($4.87 billion) as of Wednesday's close. Its stock price jumped more than 9% on the news on Thursday, while Mondi's shares fell by 1.8%.

A combination between Mondi and DS Smith could create a paper and packaging giant with a market value of more than 9.96 billion pounds ($12.58 billion).

A possible deal, although not certain, would follow close on the heels of Smurfit Kappa's SKG.I $11 bln purchase of WestRock WRK.N. That deal has not closed yet. ($1 = 0.7918 pounds)

