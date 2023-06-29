News & Insights

UK outsourcing firm Serco raises annual forecast on robust demand

June 29, 2023 — 02:12 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

June 29 (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Serco Group SRP.L on Thursday raised its full-year profit and revenue outlook, buoyed by robust demand for immigration services and strength in its international business.

The company expects its annual underlying trading profit of about 245 million pounds ($309.29 million) and revenue of 4.8 billion pounds, both up 4% from previous forecast.

($1 = 0.7921 pounds)

