UK outsourcer Mitie sees better year after pandemic dents profit

June 10 (Reuters) - British outsourcer Mitie Group MTO.L on Thursday forecast a better-than-expected 2022 after annual profit tumbled 26%, hurt by project work clients cutting spending due to the pandemic and the loss of a high-margin government contract last year.

The provider of engineering, security, cleaning and care services said revenue rose 18% to 2.56 billion pounds ($3.61 billion) for the year ended March 31, primarily due to its acquisition of rival Interserve Facilities Management.

($1 = 0.7091 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

