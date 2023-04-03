UK outsourcer Capita says no data compromised after cyber incident

Adds details on the cyber incident

April 3 (Reuters) - British outsourcing company Capita CPI.L said on Monday there was no evidence of any data being compromised after a cyber incident last week impacted its internal Microsoft Office 365 applications.

The incident on Friday caused disruption to some services provided to individual clients, the company said, adding that the majority of its client's services remained in operation.

"The issue was limited to parts of the Capita network and there is no evidence of customer, supplier or colleague data having been compromised," Capita said in a statement.

Access to Microsoft Office 365 for the company's employees have been restored and it was working on bringing back remaining client services, Capita added.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.