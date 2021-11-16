Markets
NVDA

UK orders in-depth probe of Nvidia's ARM acquisition

Paul Sandle Reuters
Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns.

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday ordered an in-depth investigation of Nvidia Corp's NVDA.O planned $50 billion-plus acquisition of UK-based chip designer ARM over antitrust and national security concerns.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said Britain's Competition & Markets Authority (CAM) would investigate the deal, which is already facing scrutiny in Europe and China.

"ARM has a unique place in the global technology supply chain and we must make sure the implications of this transaction are fully considered," she said.

"The CMA will now report to me on competition and national security grounds and provide advice on the next steps."

Nvidia, the world's biggest makers of graphics and AI chips, agreed to buy ARM from Japan's SoftBank in September 2020 for up to $40 billion in cash and stock, triggering a backlash from ARM's customers, many of which compete with the U.S. buyer.

A rise in Nvidia's share price has increased the value of the deal to well above $50 billion.

