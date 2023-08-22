News & Insights

UK opens new probe into Microsoft's purchase of Activision

August 22, 2023 — 02:16 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong and Kate Holton for Reuters ->

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Britain's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it had opened a Phase 1 probe into a newly restructured deal by Microsoft MSFT.O to buy Activision >, with a first deadline set for Oct. 18.

The regulator, the only major one to still object to the deal, said under the new proposal Microsoft would acquire Activision, but Activision's cloud streaming rights outside of the European Economic Area would be divested to Ubisoft Entertainment UBIP.PA.

