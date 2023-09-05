UK opens books on syndication of 40-year government bond

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain opened order books on Tuesday for the sale via syndication of the 4% October 2063 gilt GB40YT=RR, GBT463=, the current 40-year benchmark, which is expected to raise around 4 billion pounds ($5.0 billion).

Bookrunners on the transaction said their guidance was that the gilt was being priced at a 9.0-9.25 basis point premium to the July 2065 gilt GBT2H65=.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office is aiming to raise around 18 billion pounds this year through four syndications of long-dated gilts.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Santander are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7968 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.