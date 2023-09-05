News & Insights

UK opens books on syndication of 40-year government bond

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

September 05, 2023 — 04:02 am EDT

Written by David Milliken for Reuters ->

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Britain opened order books on Tuesday for the sale via syndication of the 4% October 2063 gilt GB40YT=RR, GBT463=, the current 40-year benchmark, which is expected to raise around 4 billion pounds ($5.0 billion).

Bookrunners on the transaction said their guidance was that the gilt was being priced at a 9.0-9.25 basis point premium to the July 2065 gilt GBT2H65=.

The United Kingdom Debt Management Office is aiming to raise around 18 billion pounds this year through four syndications of long-dated gilts.

BNP Paribas, Bank of America, J.P. Morgan and Santander are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

($1 = 0.7968 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

((david.milliken@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7513 4034;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.