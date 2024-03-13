UK opens books on new 30-year inflation-linked bond

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - Britain opened books for the syndicated sale of a new index-linked bond maturing in November 2054 on Wednesday, bookrunners on the transaction said.

The initial price guidance for the 1.25% 2054 gilt is for it to yield 1.5-2.0 basis points more than the 1.25% November 2055 index-linked gilt GBIL1Q55=, which is the benchmark.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, Nomura and RBC are acting as joint leads on the transaction.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

