UK opens books for 6 bln pound green gilt sale

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Britain opened order books for its second 'green' government bond on Thursday, after the launch of its first green gilt last month drew record demand for investors.

The new July 2053 gilt GBT1H53=, which will pay a 1.5% coupon, is being offered with a yield that is zero to 1 basis points below that of the benchmark July 2052 gilt GBT3T52=, and is expected to have a deal size of 6 billion pounds ($8.28 billion), bookrunners on the transaction said.

($1 = 0.7245 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken Editing by William Schomberg)

