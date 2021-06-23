UK open to any company interested in Channel 4, minister says

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The British government said it was open to any expression of interest in Channel 4, the publicly-owned but advert-funded broadcaster that has a remit to produce distinctive programming.

"We will be interested to hear from anybody who expresses interest," Media Minister John Whittingdale told LBC radio on Wednesday when asked if a foreign company could buy the broadcaster.

The government on Wednesday launched a consultation on selling Channel 4.

