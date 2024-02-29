UK online supermarket Ocado forecasts stronger growth

Adds detail throughout

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Ocado OCDO.L, the British online supermarket and technology group, forecast faster growth this yearafter an improved performance from its automated warehouse technology unit helped to deliver better-than-expected annual earnings.

FTSE 100-listed Ocado operates an online supermarket in Britain through a joint venture with Marks & Spencer MKS.L and also sells its cutting edge warehouse technology to grocery retailers around the world, such as Kroger KR.N in the United States, Casino in France and Aeon 8267.T in Japan.

It is the latter Technology Solutions division that has driven Ocado's stock market value, which soared to around 22 billion pounds during the pandemic but has since fallen to 4 billion pounds.

The group said on Thursday it made a pretax loss of 403.2 million pounds for the year to Dec. 3 2023, versus analysts' average forecast for a loss of 410 million pounds and a loss of 500.8 million pounds in 2021/22. Revenue rose 9.9% to 2.83 billion pounds.

At the core earnings level, Ocado returned to profit with adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 54.2 million pounds, versus analysts' average forecast of 44 million pounds and a loss of 74.1 million pounds in 2021/22.

CEO Tim Steiner said he was confident of "faster growth, stronger cash flows, and higher returns, in the current financial year and beyond".

