News & Insights

UK online spend rises 5.6% over Cyber weekend -Adobe

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

November 28, 2023 — 03:48 am EST

Written by Kylie MacLellan and James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British shoppers spent 3.45 billion pounds ($4.35 billion) online between Nov. 24-27, according to data from Adobe Analytics on Tuesday, up 5.6% year-on-year.

Adobe said British shoppers spent 1.04 billion pounds on Black Friday and an additional 2.41 billion pounds over the following three days, a period known as Cyber weekend.

Adobe said British shoppers spent 475 million pounds through 'Buy Now Pay Later' services over Cyber weekend, accounting for 13.8% of total online spend and up 15.8% compared with the same period the previous year.

It also said total spending since Nov. 1 had reached 12 billion pounds, up 5.1% on 2022 levels.

($1 = 0.7925 pounds)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

((kylie.maclellan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.