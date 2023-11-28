UK online spend rises 5.6% over Cyber weekend -Adobe

LONDON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - British shoppers spent 3.45 billion pounds ($4.35 billion) online between Nov. 24-27, according to data from Adobe Analytics on Tuesday, up 5.6% year-on-year.

Adobe said British shoppers spent 1.04 billion pounds on Black Friday and an additional 2.41 billion pounds over the following three days, a period known as Cyber weekend.

Adobe said British shoppers spent 475 million pounds through 'Buy Now Pay Later' services over Cyber weekend, accounting for 13.8% of total online spend and up 15.8% compared with the same period the previous year.

It also said total spending since Nov. 1 had reached 12 billion pounds, up 5.1% on 2022 levels.

($1 = 0.7925 pounds)

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

