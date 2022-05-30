UK online fashion retailer Missguided falls into administration
LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - British women’s online fashion brand Missguided has fallen into administration, a form of protection from creditors, with Teneo Financial Advisory appointed as joint administrators.
Teneo said Missguided will continue to trade whilst a buyer of the business is sought.
"As we continue to see, the retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging," said Teneo's Gavin Maher.
"The joint administrators will now seek to conclude a sale of the business and assets, for which there continues to be a high level of interest from a number of strategic buyers."
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Alistair Smout)
((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest Markets Videos
Explore CommoditiesExplore
Most Popular
- Cost-Push and Demand-Pull Inflation: Definitions and Examples
- GRAINS-U.S. grains fall on hopes stuck supply from Black Sea could start moving
- Norsk Hydro may shut aluminium plant in Slovakia without CO2 compensation
- Farmers allowed to pull land out of federal conserved contracts amid global food crisis -USDA