UK online estate agent Strike to buy rival Purplebricks

May 17, 2023 — 04:22 am EDT

May 17 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group PURP.L said on Wednesday its rival Strike Ltd would buy the British online estate agent by assuming its liabilities and for a token consideration of 1 pound ($1.26).

The deal, which will effectively wipe out Purplebricks' shareholders, sent the company's battered stock down another 28%.

The announcement comes a week after Purplebricks said it was negotiating a possible deal with Strike, which at the time, had said it did not intend to make an offer.

Purplebricks had a turbulent 2022 as it struggled with a new operating model, had at least three major management reshuffles and one of its top-10 shareholders - Lecram Holdings - called for the removal of Paul Pindar as chairman.

In February, the firm said its board had recognised that the potential of the group may be better realised under an "alternative ownership structure" and had decided to conduct a strategic review.

That review would include a formal sale process, Purplebricks had said in March. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

