UK Oil & Gas Announces New Retail Share Offer

UK Oil & Gas Investments (GB:UKOG) has released an update.

UK Oil & Gas Plc has announced a retail offer, allowing existing UK shareholders to buy new ordinary shares at the price of 0.025p. This initiative, separate from a concurrent share placing, requires the new shares to be traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. The retail offer underscores the company’s commitment to engaging with its retail investor base.

