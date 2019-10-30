UK Oct inflation expectations fall to lowest since June - YouGov

The British public's expectations for inflation over the next 12 months fell to the lowest since June, reversing a pick-up over the summer when fears of a no-deal Brexit rose, a survey by polling company YouGov for U.S. bank Citi showed on Wednesday.

Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped to 2.7% in October from 2.9% in September, while those for the next five to 10 years edged up to 3.1% from 3.0% but remained below their long-run average.

"We attribute at least some of the decline to the receding probability of a no-deal Brexit and thus lower risk of another sterling depreciation," Citi economist Christian Schulz said in a note to clients.

YouGov conducted the poll of 2,134 British adult on Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.

