UK nuclear regulator issues EDF Energy with Heysham 1 improvement notice

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - Britain's nuclear regulator on Thursday said it has served an improvement notice on EDF Energy EDF.PA for a breach of power systems regulations at its Heysham 1 nuclear power plant.

The regulator said nuclear safety was not compromised and there was no risk to workers or the public. EDF Energy has until Dec. 18 to comply with the improvement notice.

The notice was served after shortfalls were discovered in the examination and inspection of the reactor 1 pressure vessel at the Lancashire plant, which has been offline for planned refuelling and is due back online on June 9. POWER/GB

The Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) found that EDF Energy had failed to perform a number of examinations within intervals specified in the written maintenance scheme.

EDF Energy said that the COVID-19 pandemic had necessitated a planned statutory outage to be moved from May to September.

"As a result of this, the date for a small number of inspections required by the pressure systems safety regulations, which were planned for the May shutdown, were missed," a spokesman said.

"We have confirmed to ourselves and reported to the ONR that these missed inspections do not present any risk to the public. These inspections will now be carried out during the outage in September."

