UK North Sea firm Ithaca Energy plans London listing

By Ron Bousso, Carolyn Cohn and Lucy Raitano

LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - North Sea oil and gas producer Ithaca Energy said on Tuesday it is planning a London listing, stoking hopes for a fourth quarter recovery in a stock market overshadowed by Britain's dismal economic outlook.

The initial public offering (IPO) will test investors' appetite for oil and gas companies at a time of soaring global energy prices and a renewed focus in Europe on energy security following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The listing could fetch between $300 million-$500 million and give Ithaca a market cap of $2 billion-$3 billion, a bookrunner working on the deal said.

Investors are honing in on its prospective dividend yield, the bookrunner added, as they weigh potential gains offered by the short-term energy crunch with longer-term environmental concerns that require shifting away from fossil fuels.

In a statement Ithaca said it has firm expectations to pay a dividend of $400 million in 2023, and $420 million in 2024.

Pre-marketing is due to begin on October 25 according to the bookrunner, and a price range could be set around early November.

Tel Aviv-listed Delek Group DLEKG.TA, which acquired Ithaca in 2017, would reduce its ownership stake in Ithaca Energy, but would remain a controlling shareholder, Ithaca Energy said.

The implied free float has yet to be determined but will be at least 10%. Ithaca said it had delivered a 5.4 times increase in equity value between 2018 and the end of June this year.

Ithaca produced about 66,700 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) in the first half of the year, of which 35% was natural gas.

The company also owns a 70% stake in the Cambo development in the North Sea, with Shell seeking to sell its 30% stake, which has been at the centre of protests by climate activists in recent years.

Ithaca acquired several North Sea rivals in recent years to build up its production and reserves including private equity-owned Siccar Point and Chevron's CVX.N North Sea operations.

But it is not clear how much interest the IPO will attract

The European energy index .SXEP, which includes many exploration and production companies, has gained 17% since the beginning of the year, compared with 17.4% gains for Brent oil.

London-listed BP BP.L has gained more than 36% and Shell 40% this year.

Ithaca's main peers include London listed E&P companies Harbour Energy HBR.L and Energean ENOG.L, and Oslo-listed Var Energi VAR.OL and Aker BP AKRBP.OL.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators on Ithaca Energy's IPO, alongside bookrunners Bank of America, HSBC and Jefferies. ING is co-lead manager.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Sinead Cruise, Robert Birsel, Alexandra Hudson)

