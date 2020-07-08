Commodities

UK nominates former minister Liam Fox for top role at WTO

Contributor
Kate Holton Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SIMON DAWSON

Britain will nominate former trade secretary Liam Fox as its candidate to be the next director general of the World Trade Organization, it said on Wednesday.

"Dr Fox is a passionate advocate of multilateralism, who brings detailed knowledge of the global trading system from his years as a UK Cabinet Minister and Secretary of State for International Trade," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

"He has first-hand experience of the political and technical challenges of negotiating trade agreements, and the reforms that are needed to ensure the global trading system truly delivers for all WTO members."

    Reuters

