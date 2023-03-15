UK no longer forecast to enter recession -Hunt

March 15, 2023 — 08:39 am EDT

Written by Sarah Young for Reuters

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Britain is no longer forecast to enter a recession this year, finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday, adding that inflation was forecast to fall to 2.9% by the end of the year.

"Today the Office for Budget Responsibility forecast that because of changing international factors and the measures I take, the UK will not now enter a technical recession this year," he said as he presented his budget in parliament.

"Despite continuing global instability, the OBR report today that inflation in the UK will fall from 10.7% in the final quarter of last year to 2.9% by the end of 2023."

