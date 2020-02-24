UK newspaper publisher Reach targets 7 million users by end-2022

Contributor
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published

British newspaper publisher Reach said it aimed to grow its registered users to 7 million over the next three years, helping secure the future of its news title such as the Mirror, Express and Manchester Evening News.

LONDON, Feb 24 (Reuters) - British newspaper publisher Reach RCH.L said it aimed to grow its registered users to 7 million over the next three years, helping secure the future of its news title such as the Mirror, Express and Manchester Evening News.

The target came as Reach reported a 5.4% rise in operating profit to 153.4 million pounds ($199 million) on revenue of 702.5 million pounds, down 3%, for 2019. The company said it had less than 1 million registered users at the end of the year.

($1 = 0.7714 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)

((paul.sandle@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 6843; Reuters Messaging: paul.sandle.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More