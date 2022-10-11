UK news publisher Reach sees circulation boost from Queen's death

LONDON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - British news publisher Reach RCH.L said the sales volumes of its Daily Mirror and Daily Express titles increased by around 30% on the days after Queen Elizabeth's death and funeral, although ad revenue in September reduced due to national mourning.

The company said it was mindful of the potential impact of changing consumer behavior in a volatile economic and political climate in Britain, although it added that the third-quarter underlying trends - excluding the unusual September - were broadly as anticipated.

Reach also said on Tuesday its chief financial officer Simon Fuller would step down at the end of the year by mutual agreement, and would be replaced by ITV group director of finance Darren Fisher.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle, Editing by Kylie MacLellan)

