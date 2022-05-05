UK news publisher Reach says ad demand has dropped

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - British news publisher Reach RCH.L said advertiser demand had fallen in the last two months, with the war in Ukraine reducing the amount of content that brands want to be linked with, leading to lower growth.

The owner of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express tabloids said it now expected lower contributions from digital sales and said its recent newsprint inflation was already reflected in its cost expectations for the year

In the four months to April 24 it said advertising revenue was down 10.1%. Group revenue as a whole was down by 0.9%.

(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)

