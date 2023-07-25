UK news publisher Reach hit by Facebook's changes

LONDON, July 25 (Reuters) - Britain's Reach RCH.L, the publisher of the Daily Mirror and Daily Express, reported a 24% drop in first-half adjusted operating profit after it was hit by Facebook's move away from news content and a tough market for print advertising.

The company said on Tuesday it would cut costs to improve its performance in the second half, allowing it to maintain profit expectations.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

