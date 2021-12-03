NG

UK National Grid issues electricity capacity margin notice for 17.30 GMT, Dec 3

Contributor
Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published

Britain's National Grid has issued an electricity capacity market notice for 17.30 GMT on Friday, with the amount of electricity generation forecast falling below its threshold, it said on Friday.

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid has issued an electricity capacity market notice for 17.30 GMT on Friday, with the amount of electricity generation forecast falling below its threshold, it said on Friday.

Under the capacity market scheme generators are paid to make sure electricity generation is available at times when demand is high.

National Grid's Electricity System Operator said generation capacity was expected at 42,472 megawatts (MW) compared with its expected demand and operating margin of 42,518 (MW).

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NG

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More