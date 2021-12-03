UK National Grid issues electricity capacity margin notice for 17.30 GMT, Dec 3

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid has issued an electricity capacity market notice for 17.30 GMT on Friday, with the amount of electricity generation forecast falling below its threshold, it said on Friday.

Under the capacity market scheme generators are paid to make sure electricity generation is available at times when demand is high.

National Grid's Electricity System Operator said generation capacity was expected at 42,472 megawatts (MW) compared with its expected demand and operating margin of 42,518 (MW).

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Toby Chopra)

