UK National Grid cancels electricity margin notice for Dec. 3

Susanna Twidale
Britain's National Grid has cancelled an electricity capacity market notice for 17.30 GMT on Friday, it made earlier in the day, it said on Friday.

Under the capacity market scheme generators are paid to make sure electricity generation is available at times when demand is high.

National Grid's Electricity System Operator earlier said generation capacity was expected at 42,472 megawatts (MW) compared with its expected demand and operating margin of 42,518 (MW).

The cancellation of the request means it now expects to have adequate capacity for the period.

