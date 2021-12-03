UK National Grid cancels electricity margin notice for Dec. 3

Updates to show the notice has been cancelled

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Britain's National Grid has cancelled an electricity capacity market notice for 17.30 GMT on Friday, it made earlier in the day, it said on Friday.

Under the capacity market scheme generators are paid to make sure electricity generation is available at times when demand is high.

National Grid's Electricity System Operator earlier said generation capacity was expected at 42,472 megawatts (MW) compared with its expected demand and operating margin of 42,518 (MW).

The cancellation of the request means it now expects to have adequate capacity for the period.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Toby Chopra and Jane Merriman)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.