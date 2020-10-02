US Markets

UK National Crime Agency says bounce back loan scheme being exploited by criminals

Contributor
Kirstin Ridley Reuters
Published

Britain's National Crime Agency warned on Friday that it would investigate serious and organised crime linked to a government bounce back loan scheme after its intelligence suggested it was being exploited.

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Britain's National Crime Agency warned on Friday that it would investigate serious and organised crime linked to a government bounce back loan scheme after its intelligence suggested it was being exploited.

"On the basis of our assessments, we have provided red flag indicators to the banking sector to aid their detection of fraudulent applications," a spokesman said.

"We are providing intelligence to assist partner investigations, and we will investigate cases ourselves where there is a serious and organised crime element."

(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley, editing by Lawrence White)

((kirstin.ridley@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 207 542 7987; Reuters Messaging: kirstin.ridley.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    20 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular