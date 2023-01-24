UK must review decision to block UK-France power cable project - court ruling

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain must review its refusal to grant development consent for a high-voltage undersea power cable project linking Britain and France, London's High Court ruled on Tuesday.

Investment firm Aquind – which says its undersea cable linking England and Normandy would be able to transmit 16,000,000 MWh of electricity each year – took legal action after then-Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng refused consent in January 2022.

Judge Nathalie Lieven said in a written ruling that Kwarteng failed to take into account evidence about an alternative location for a substation in England and wrongly applied the business department’s planning policies.

Aquind’s director Richard Glasspool said in a statement that the decision was “wonderful news”, adding: “We look forward to re-engaging with local residents, stakeholders, environmental experts and energy professionals in order to pursue the commitment to meeting the UK’s Net Zero energy target.”

The business department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

