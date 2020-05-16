UK mulls plan for 'bad bank' to hold stakes in bailed-out firms -Sunday Times

May 16 (Reuters) - The British government is considering a plan for a "bad bank" that would hold stakes in bailed-out businesses that many fear could fail during the COVID-19 crisis, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The plans are at an early stage and range from creating an "asset resolution" scheme to recoup value for taxpayers, to a sovereign wealth fund, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

((Sabahatjahan.Contractor@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 outside the U.S. +918067492635;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.