UK mulls plan for 'bad bank' to hold stakes in bailed-out firms -Sunday Times

The British government is considering a plan for a "bad bank" that would hold stakes in bailed-out businesses that many fear could fail during the COVID-19 crisis, the Sunday Times newspaper reported https://bit.ly/2Z8NAvR.

The plans are at an early stage and range from creating an "asset resolution" scheme to recoup value for taxpayers, to a sovereign wealth fund, the newspaper said.

