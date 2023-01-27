UK motor insurer Direct Line says CEO Penny James steps down

Jan 27 (Reuters) - British motor and home insurer Direct Line Insurance Group Plc DLGD.L said on Friday that Chief Executive Penny James would step down with immediate effect.

The company appointed Chief Commercial Officer Jon Greenwood as acting CEO.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

