UK mortgage rates rise again, turning screw on homeowners and buyers

By Andy Bruce

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - Major British lenders on Thursday announced another increase in mortgage rates offered via brokers, pushing many products above the 6% mark in painful news for many homeowners and potential buyers.

Lenders have re-priced home loan offerings repeatedly in recent weeks in a scramble to keep up with soaring funding costs, spurred by expectations of more interest rate hikes from the Bank of England as it battles stubbornly high inflation.

Barclays BARC.L, NatWest NWG.L and Virgin Money VMUK.L informed brokers that rates on many mortgage offerings will rise again on Friday, according to emails seen by Reuters.

Nationwide Building Society, another major lender, raised rates on products offered via brokers earlier on Thursday.

"As mortgage rates continue to rise, the property market is being pushed further towards a cliff edge and there's no real help in sight," mortgage broker Lewis Shaw of Shaw Financial Services said.

Two-year swap rates GBPSB6L2Y= - a key determinant of mortgage borrowing costs - have soared by 0.83 percentage points over the course of June.

If sustained until the end of Friday, it would mark the biggest one-month increase since May 1989 - apart from during the market turmoil triggered by the economic agenda of former Prime Minister Liz Truss late last year.

Mortgage rates of 6% represent the same financial burden from repayments as they did in the late 1980s, even though mortgage rates were around 13% then, according to housing market analyst Neal Hudson, founder of consultancy BuiltPlace.

Mortgagors today borrow much greater sums against their income - a ratio that has risen from 2.0 in the late eighties to around 3.5 today - while changes to taxes and mortgage products have also altered the equation.

Bank of England data published on Thursday showed lenders approved more mortgages than expected in May but for the first time since records started in 1986, the value of mortgage lending contracted for a second month running.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce Editing by William Schomberg and Sachin Ravikumar)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.