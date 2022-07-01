UK mortgage lending hits highest since September

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW WINNING

British lenders increased their mortgage lending in May by the most since September last year, Bank of England data showed on Friday.

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British lenders increased their mortgage lending in May by the most since September last year, Bank of England data showed on Friday.

Net mortgage lending increased by 7.426 billion pounds ($9.0 billion) while new mortgage approvals held roughly steady at 66,163, the BoE said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a net rise of 4.15 billion pounds in mortgage lending in May and 64,000 mortgage approvals during the month.

($1 = 0.8256 pounds)

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters