UK mortgage approvals slump to new record low - BoE

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in May, data from the Bank of England showed on Monday, showing the scale of the hit to the housing market from the coronavirus lockdown.

LONDON, June 29 (Reuters) - British mortgage approvals slumped to the lowest on record in May, data from the Bank of England showed on Monday, showing the scale of the hit to the housing market from the coronavirus lockdown.

The number of mortgage approvals fell to 9,273 - the lowest since comparable records began in October 1997 - down from 15,851 in April which was already sharply lower than in previous months.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected approvals to rise to 25,000 in May.

(Writing by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More