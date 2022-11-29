UK mortgage approvals hit lowest since June 2020 - BoE

Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

November 29, 2022 — 04:55 am EST

Written by Andy Bruce for Reuters ->

By Andy Bruce

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The number of mortgages approved by lenders in Britain fell in October to its lowest level since June 2020, according to Bank of England data on Tuesday that underscored a sharp slowdown underway in the housing market.

Lenders approved 58,977 mortgages for house purchase last month, down from 65,967 in September. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to approvals of 60,200.

Britain's housing market is showing clear signs of slowing, with various gauges of house prices now showing cooling inflation after rapid growth during the pandemic.

A Reuters poll of economists and property market analysts last week showed house prices are forecast to drop around 5% next year, having risen about 24% since early 2020, according to official data.

Tuesday's BoE data showed the net increase in mortgage lending in October was smaller than expected at 3.966 billion pounds ($4.75 billion), down sharply from 5.878 billion pounds in September and marking the lowest reading since November 2021.

Consumer borrowing increased in net terms by 769 million pounds in October, picking up slightly from September's 608 million pounds rise.

($1 = 0.8344 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075134461; Reuters Messaging: @brucereuters))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.