UK mortgage approvals fall to 7-month low in September - UK Finance

Contributor
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

Mortgage approvals by British banks fell in October to a seven-month low, industry figures showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a subdued housing market ahead of Brexit and a general election due on Dec. 12 election.

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Mortgage approvals by British banks fell in October to a seven-month low, industry figures showed on Tuesday, adding to signs of a subdued housing market ahead of Brexit and a general election due on Dec. 12 election.

Lenders approved 41,219 mortgages in October, down from 42,216 in September, industry association UK Finance said.

However, the value of secured lending rose in October by 3.452 billion pounds ($4.4 billion), the largest increase since March 2016, from 2.457 billion pounds in September.

UK Finance said consumer lending increased by 4.5% in annual terms in October, accelerating from 4.4% in September and marking the highest rate since February 2018.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by David Milliken)

((andy.bruce@thomsonreuters.com; +442075423484; Reuters Messaging: andy.bruce.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters