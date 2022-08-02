UK monthly house price growth slows in July - Nationwide

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - British house prices rose at a slower pace in monthly terms in July than in June, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed on Tuesday.

House prices last month were 0.1% higher than in June when they rose by 0.2%.

Prices were 11.0% higher than in July 2021 compared with an annual growth rate of 10.7% in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast monthly and annual price rises of 0.3% and 11.5% respectively in July.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Kate Holton)

