UK monthly house price growth hits nearly 13-year high - Halifax

British house prices jumped in December by the most in monthly terms in nearly 13 years, mortgage lender Halifax said on Wednesday.

Prices rose by 1.7% last month from their level in November, the biggest monthly increase since February 2007, Halifax said.

In annual terms, house prices increased 4.0% year-on-year, the biggest such increase since February 2018, after a 2.1% rise in November.

