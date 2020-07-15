US Markets

UK minister on Trump's Huawei remark: 'We all know Trump don't we'

Guy Faulconbridge Reuters
Sarah Young Reuters
A senior British minister on Wednesday denied that U.S. President Donald Trump was responsible for Britain's 5G ban on Huawei, saying the decision was a considered one despite attempts by some individuals to claim credit.

Britain announced on Tuesday it would purge Huawei equipment from 5G by the end of 2027, with Trump saying hours later that: "We convinced many countries, many countries, I did this myself for the most part, not to use Huawei, because we think it is an unsafe security risk, it's a big security risk."

Asked about the remark, British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News: "Well we all know Donald Trump don't we."

"All sorts of people can try to claim credit for the decision but this was based on a technical assessment by the National Cyber Security Centre about how we could have the highest quality 5G systems in the future," he said.

