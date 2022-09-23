UK minister: We want Bank of England to redouble focus on tackling inflation

Contributor
William James Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAJA SMIEJKOWSKA

The British government wants the Bank of England to redouble its focus on tackling inflation, levelling up minister Simon Clarke told LBC Radio on Friday.

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The British government wants the Bank of England to redouble its focus on tackling inflation, levelling up minister Simon Clarke told LBC Radio on Friday.

Asked if the central bank had been 'asleep at the wheel' last year on inflation, he said: "No, I don't believe they were.

"We have confidence in the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) and we want them obviously to redouble their focus on curbing inflationary pressures and we welcome the action that they're taking to do so."

(Reporting by William James, Editing by Paul Sandle)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters