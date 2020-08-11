UK mid-caps hit 2-month high on stimulus hopes; IHG jumps

For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window

IHG jumps on saying "very early" return in demand

Global equities shrug off U.S.-China tensions

BoE deputy governor signals room for more stimulus

Housebuilder Bellway, Domino's Pizza slip on weak earnings

FTSE 100 up 1.6%, FTSE 250 adds 1.2%

By Sagarika Jaisinghani

Aug 11 (Reuters) - UK mid-caps rose to a two-month high on Tuesday as hopes of a stimulus-led rebound helped investors look past a mixed batch of quarterly earnings updates, while InterContinental Hotels jumped on signalling a tentative recovery.

The Holiday Inn owner IHG.L gained 3.4% after it said it was seeing some "very early" signs of returning demand as coronavirus-related restrictions eased in major markets.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 .FTMC rose for a third straight session, as Bank of England Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden said the central bank would step up quantitative easing if the economy slowed again. June gross domestic product figures are due on Wednesday.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTMC added 1.6%, tracking gains in Asia and on Wall Street on relief that a U.S.-China spat appeared not to have spilled over into trade. MKTS/GLOB

"The markets appear to have remained broadly immune to developments surrounding the U.S.-China saga," said Charalambos Pissouros, market analyst at JFD Group.

"(More stimulus) may add fuel to investor morale, pushing equities and other risk-linked assets further up and safe havens down."

Historic global stimulus and improving economic data have powered UK stock markets since a coronavirus-driven crash in March. Data on Tuesday showed British consumers spent the most in July since a coronavirus-led lockdown in March, as pubs, restaurants, barbers and beauty salons reopened.

Still, investors are cautious with unemployment remaining elevated and a resurgence in COVID-19 cases threatening another round of lockdowns, and the FTSE 100 has underperformed its European and U.S. peers.

Energy .FTNMX0530, life insurance .FTNMX8570 and travel-related .FTNMX5750 stocks were among the top gainers of the day, while homebuilders .FTNMX3720, utilities .FTNMX7570 and real estate .FTUB8600 firms lagged the wider market.

Housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L fell 1.1% as it constructed fewer homes in the year due to the lockdown, while Domino's Pizza Group Plc DOM.L slipped 2.6% on lower first-half operating earnings.

