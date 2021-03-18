UK medicine regulator: AstraZeneca vaccine doesn't cause blood clots but looking at rare clotting

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Britain's medicines regulator said the evidence does not suggest that the AstraZeneca vaccine causes blood clots but added that a very rare and specific type of blood clot in cerebral veins was being investigated.

"The available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca," the MHRA said.

"A further, detailed review into five UK reports of a very rare and specific type of blood clot in the cerebral veins (sinus vein thrombosis) occurring together with lowered platelets (thrombocytopenia) is ongoing."

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Kate Holton)

