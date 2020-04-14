UK media regular to assess ITV programme over 5G-coronavirus conspiracy comments

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's media regulator Ofcom is assessing a programme on broadcaster ITV ITV.L after a presenter questioned why the mainstream media had slapped down a conspiracy theory linking the spread of the coronavirus to 5G masts.

Eamonn Holmes said on Monday's This Morning show that the media did not know if it was true or not. Ofcom said it had received 419 complaints so far.

"We are assessing this programme in full as a priority," a spokeswoman said.

(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

