News & Insights

CWK

UK meat producer Cranswick's full-year profit rises on strong demand

Credit: REUTERS/DARREN STAPLES

May 23, 2023 — 02:23 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds background, revenue figure in paragraph 5

May 23 (Reuters) - Cranswick Plc CWK.L on Tuesday reported a rise in full-year profit, as the British meat producer saw strong demand for gourmet meat and fresh pork while cost inflation pressures eased.

Britons, who faced rising prices and an income squeeze last year, loosened their purse strings towards the end of 2022, boosting holiday sales at Cranswick, which produces fresh pork, bacon, gourmet sausages, poultry items and continental foods.

That, coupled with a recovery in Eastern markets like China and easing cost inflation pressures compared to last year benefited Cranswick.

Adjusted profit before tax for the 52 weeks ended March 26 stood at 140.1 million pounds ($176.82 million), compared to 136.9 million pounds in the preceding year.

Annual revenue was up 15.7% at 2.32 billion pounds.

"Whilst total volume growth in the year was only modest, prior year comparatives reflected pandemic-related elevated in-home consumption. Like-for-like volumes remain well ahead of pre-pandemic levels," CEO Adam Couch said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CWK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.