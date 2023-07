July 24 (Reuters) - British meat producer Cranswick CWK.L said on Monday its full-year results would be ahead of its previous expectations, as strong demand in the UK helps offset weak export volumes.

(Reporting by Anchal Rana and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

