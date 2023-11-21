News & Insights

UK meat producer Cranswick sees annual profit at upper end of market view

November 21, 2023 — 02:14 am EST

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Cranswick CWK.L said on Tuesday it expects annual profit to be at the upper end of current market estimates, as the British meat producer bets on strong domestic demand and higher pig prices to offset a fall in China volumes.

The company, which produces fresh pork, bacon, gourmet sausages, poultry items and continental foods, said revenue rose 12% to 1.25 billion pounds ($1.56 billion) for the 26 weeks ended Sept. 23.

Analysts are expecting adjusted profit before tax between 153.2 million pounds and 160.8 million pounds, according to a company-provided consensus.

($1 = 0.8025 pounds)

