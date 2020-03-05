UK MBA finally makes much-delayed bond debut

By Gareth Gore

LONDON, March 5 (IFR) - After six years of false starts and delays, the UK Municipal Bonds Agency finally made its debut on Thursday, raising £350m on behalf of Lancashire County Council in a five-year deal that found broad appeal from a wide variety of investors.

But it is unlikely to provide a blueprint for future deals from the agency, which was set up in 2014 as a vehicle for councils – most of which tend to borrow in small amounts – to come together to sell bonds in benchmark size through a system of cross guarantees.

The UK MBA opted against such a format for its debut, which was guaranteed by Lancashire County Council alone. In what was a clear change of tack, the agency had to revise its framework agreement, which previously had no provision for standalone issues, ahead of the deal.

Still, the UK MBA has indicated that a proportionally guaranteed deal will come and could follow in the weeks ahead. It is currently finalising the details of an expected £250m 10-year deal, although it has a long history of indicating a deal might be imminent and going on to disappoint.

"We've been working on this issue for so many years, so to see it out is quite a relief," said one banker on the deal. "It's an important transaction for the MBA in laying down the route to market, and the plan is that it will become a frequent – or semi-frequent – issuer eventually."

CORONAVIRUS DELAYS

The deal was marketed on Thursday morning at Sonia plus 85bp area.

HSBC was global co-ordinator, with Bank of America and Barclays joint bookrunners. It had been expected to emerge earlier following a successful roadshow in February but was delayed due to the coronavirus-linked volatility in markets.

Pricing was eventually ratcheted in and the deal priced at Sonia plus 80bp. Demand reached above £700m.

"For accounts that need high quality names, the spread offered over Sonia by the trade was quite attractive versus similar transactions," said Paola Binns, senior credit fund manager at Royal London Asset Management.

"We've had a lot of inflows into our cash funds and the specific structure of this bond tapped into this specific demand."

The deal was managed by the corporate team at HSBC, and the public sector teams at Barclays and BofA, with bankers saying the investor base crossed asset classes.

"The nature of the risk is different from a corporate," said Eric Holt, fund manager at Royal London.

"You have the resilience of an individual local authority's finances, you also have the political aspect of interaction with government. There's an assessment to be made on that, in a similar way as you would do for housing associations, a sector that's grown rapidly over the last 10 years."

Investors will have taken some comfort from the fact that no UK local authority has ever defaulted since the first was set up 950 years ago. Some have come near, only to be bailed out by central government – Northamptonshire County Council was placed into administration in 2018.

Lancashire is one of the most indebted councils in the UK, with almost £1.2bn of debt, much of it borrowed from other councils. The bond is a way to diversify its funding.

According to bankers on the deal, the council chose to do the deal through the UK MBA rather than go it alone – as others have – because it offered certain advantages. "In terms of cost, of legals, the UK MBA were just able to offer a much better route to market for them," said one.

GOVERNMENT HIKE

The debut deal comes after the UK government last year increased the cost of borrowing from the Public Works Loan Board, the 200-year-old public body that is the main lender to councils, hiking rates by 100bp in a bid to rein in councils following an explosion in borrowing over recent years.

Central government has long been keen to wean local authorities off the PWLB, which lends councils whatever they ask for without asking anything about how they plan to spend the money or the state of their finances, and push them towards more disciplined borrowing in the market.

The UK MBA, which was set up by 56 local authorities, was mandated with helping with that transition. Its aim is to "diversify the funding sources available to local authorities, reduce reliance on the PWLB and enable investors to more easily fund UK local authority infrastructure".

Whether this deal is the first of many remains to be seen. Many believe the market might inject more discipline into local authorities and add an extra layer of scrutiny - in terms of ratings agencies, bond analysts, investor roadshows and pricing metrics - that might punish wayward councils.

But there are challenges. For one, the availability of no-questions-asked money from the PWLB creates a disincentive to do all the legwork involved in a bond deal.

Still, after the government hike in rates, there is a pricing advantage: the bond worked out roughly 100bp cheaper than a PWLB loan.

Moody's isn't completely convinced, and has previously said that, while the rate hike last year may spur some issuance, the PWLB would remain the main lender for councils for some time to come. As well as the additional work of preparing for a bond deal, cross-guarantees may put many off.

"We have decided not to get involved with this," one debt advisory banker away from the deal previously told IFR. "It's doomed to failure. It's based on a principle of cross-guarantee, which is crazy. Can you imagine a Tory council cross-guaranteeing the debts of a Labour council?"

(Reporting by Gareth Gore, editing by Helene Durand and Robert Hogg)

