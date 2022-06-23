UK may greenlight U.S. PE firm Advent's purchase of defence firm Ultra

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday started a consultation on a planned 2.57 billion pound ($3.14 billion) acquisition of London-listed defence firm Ultra Electronics ULE.L by rival Cobham, owned U.S. private equity firm Advent.

The country, which had launched a probe into the deal in August last year on possible national security risks, said the Business Secretary "is minded to accept undertakings offered by Cobham" to address the concerns.

($1 = 0.8177 pounds)

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

