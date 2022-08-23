UK markets watchdog to bolster ESG expertise

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will call on outside experts to advise on policymaking for investments related to environment, social and governance (ESG), it said on Tuesday.

The FCA said it is setting up a new ESG Advisory Committee as part of efforts to meet the government objective for the watchdog's policies to help Britain create a so-called net zero economy by 2050.

